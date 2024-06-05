Can Andre Russ deliver in last hurrah?

West Indies' Andre Russell. - AFP PHOTO - AFP PHOTO

ANDRE Russell, 36, does not need much introduction. His name alone puts fear into opposing bowlers as his power is unmatched in T20 cricket. As they say, when he hits a cricket ball it stays hit. Dre Russ or Muscle Russell as he is called will certainly be a pivotal member of the West Indies team at the T20 World Cup.

Russell was out of the West Indies T20 team for two years but returned in December for a series against England.

This may be Russell's last hurrah in international cricket.

In December he said, "Based on the discussions with (West Indies) coach Daren Sammy, I told him after the T20 World Cup, I would walk away from international cricket. If (West Indies) need me, I would come out of retirement. But that is the plan I have."

The powerfully built Jamaican is a household name in T20 franchise cricket as he plays in all the major tournaments around the world, making a name for himself in the Indian Premier League, Big Bash and The Hundred.

Russell has played almost 500 T20 matches during his career, lining up in 497 matches.

He prefers to hit sixes rather than fours, slamming 684 sixes in his career compared to 559 fours. The right-hander has over 8,400 runs in the format at a destructive strike rate of 169.80 at an average of 27.28.

What makes that average a healthy one is that Russell often bats during the last few overs of an innings, when there is no time to settle in and the risk of hitting boundaries can get him out.

His statistics for West Indies are not as impressive, averaging 21.70 in 75 matches when he puts on the maroon shirt. His strike rate is equally as jaw-dropping for West Indies at 163.52.

With the likes of Russell, captain Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd and Shimron Hetmyer, the middle order of the West Indies team looks a formidable one. Russell is no slouch with the ball as his pace will be an asset, along with his fielding.

Russell has championship pedigree as he was part of the West Indies teams which won the T20 World Cup titles in 2012 and 2016.

In the 2016 semi-final, he played a crucial knock to steer West Indies to victory over India. West Indies, chasing 193 to win, were reduced to 116/3 in the 14th over playing at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, India.

Russell and Lendl Simmons put West Indies on their back, adding 80 unbroken runs for the fourth wicket. Russell belted 43 not out off only 20 balls, a knock which included three fours and four sixes as West Indies got to 196/3 in 19.4 overs to break the hearts of the India supporters.

Simmons struck 82 not out off 51 deliveries.