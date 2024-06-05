Burnt Fyzabad body confirmed as missing Russell Bicano

An autopsy has confirmed that the burnt, decomposing body discovered at Ramatally Park, Fyzabad, on May 20 is that of Russell Bicano. A relative told Newsday the post-mortem examination was done on Monday. While Bicano's identity was confirmed, examiners were unable to determine his cause of death owing to the body's condition.

Despite this, the body was released to the family and funeral arrangements are now being made. Bicano, 64, was last seen on May 16, walking along the Avocat Main Road around 11 am.

Relatives realised he was missing when he did not show up at work at the Pepper Village Government Primary School, where he was a security guard. Bicano's body was discovered in the middle of a burnt section of an overgrown play park in Ramatally Park shortly after 9 am on May 20, after residents said they noticed vultures and a foul smell. At the time, residents told Newsday the bushfire happened the same day Bicano was last seen. Although the body was burnt beyond recognition, Bicano's relatives believed it was him, as he was wearing his belt and security boots.