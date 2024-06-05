Big role for spinner Akeal Hosein

Akeal Hosein. - Photo courtesy Cricnepal

THE West Indies T20 World Cup winning teams in the past had one thing in common – a potent spin bowling attack. Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree were top-rated spinners for West Indies and with other spinners like Sulieman Benn and part-time bowlers Marlon Samuels and Chris Gayle, spinners were always available. Those spinners, who helped West Indies win the 2012 and 2016 World Cup titles, are no longer around.

However, left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein, 31, has become a reliable bowler for West Indies.

Along with fellow left-arm slow bowler Gudakesh Motie, West Indies have two spinners who can prove to be a handful for batsmen.

Hosein has been used regularly as an opening bowler, delivering in the power play overs. He will have to limit the boundaries during the power play as batsmen often play aggressively with only two fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle.

He will be considered a late bloomer by many as he did not make his T20 debut for West Indies until he was 28 in 2021. In 50 T20 matches for West Indies, he has picked up 39 wickets at an economy rate of 7.69.

Hosein has certainly been a busy man in franchise cricket, getting opportunities to play in Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh to name a few.

He is an animated player as his celebrations after taking a wicket are often entertaining. He sometimes puts his hand on his back and walks bent over like a senior citizen.

Hosein generates bounce off the surface which often makes it challenging for batsmen.

Many would consider Hosein an all-rounder as he is a useful batsman also, playing a few brilliant innings for West Indies. He is slim in stature, but that does not prevent him from clearing the boundary.

In a match against England in January 2022, Hosein pummelled 44 not out off 16 balls in what was an innings that almost guided West Indies to an unlikely win. West Indies were 98/8 after 15.1 overs before Hosein and Romario Shepherd led a miraculous fight back. Hosein lashed three fours and four sixes as West Indies lost by one run. Shepherd also finished on 44 not out.

Hosein's fielding is also expected to save a few runs every match.