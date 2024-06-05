Athletes celebrated at Special Olympics of Trinidad and Tobago closing ceremony

The 2024 Special Olympics of TT National Games was officially brought to a close as Digicel Foundation directors LaToya Gopaul and Romona Boiselle-Romano ignite the flame in longstanding Olympic tradition. -

AFTER a day of aquatic events and football matches, the Special Olympics of Trinidad and Tobago (SOTT) hosted a celebratory closing ceremony for the 2024 National Games on May 25 at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo.

The games were held throughout the month of May, and included sports such as powerlifting, equestrian, volleyball and basketball.

Special Olympians were entertained by a selection of musical performances from local artistes such as Michael Phillips, Keshav Chandradath Singh, Azaryah (formerly known as Flipo) and the showstopper for the evening, Nishard M.

A long-standing tradition, Digicel Foundation directors LaToya Gopaul and Romona Boiselle-Romano led the law enforcement torch run.

The flame was passed to athletes Devon and Derron Baboolal, who then handed it to powerlifting athlete Elijah Obed who lit the torch signifying the official end of the SOTT games.

The celebrations and ceremony ended with the announcement of the Digicel Foundation’s #BeAFan promotion winners, which offered prizes and giveaways to fans in an effort to ramp up attendance in the stands throughout the games.

For friends and family, the first prize – a $2,000 TGIF voucher – was won by the Memisa Centre for having the largest group in attendance.

The second prize – a $1,000 Domino’s pizza voucher – was won by Palmeras.

Emerging victorious as the official winner of the #BeAFan flag competition for participating schools was Lady Hochoy School, Gasparillo.

The school won $25,000 towards technology devices and one year of free broadband internet courtesy of Digicel+.