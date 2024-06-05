44 women entrepreneurs for Roxborough pop-up shop

Olivia Andrea Chadband -

Forty-four women entrepreneurs from the east of Tobago will be featured in the Women in Business pop-up shop on June 8 at the carpark of the Cyd Gray Sporting Complex, Roxborough.

The event is the brainchild of Delaford-born Olivia Andrea Chadband, 26, a part-time Psychology student at the University of the West Indies (UWI) and owner of Vintage Showroom and Vintage Jewellers.

In an interview with Newsday on June 5, Chadband said she is on a mission to promote women from the eastern end of the island. She said the pop-up shop is designed to create a supportive and inclusive space for women to explore their creativity and entrepreneurial potential. It emphasises innovation, she said, allowing participants to showcase and refine unique ideas and products.

“The pop-up shop will provide a platform for women to sell their items directly to customers, offering them valuable exposure and real-world market experience. It offers resources such as mentorship, training and workshops to develop essential business skills,” Chadband said.

She noted the networking opportunities available, enabling women to connect with peers, customers, investors and industry experts. She said by fostering a safe and empowering environment, the initiative will help female entrepreneurs overcome barriers and thrive in their ventures.

The pop-up shop is in its second year, following its inaugural hosting in June 2023.

“I also wanted to give light to the countryside, seeing that this is where I am from and no matter where I go, I’ll always and forever be Olivia from 'country.'

"I chose the east for this initiative because I wanted to bring a different side of the countryside into the spotlight. The east side of Tobago has immense potential for development and growth, and this initiative aims to contribute to that."

She said she was excited by the chance to stimulate local economic growth through the unique talents and products from the east side of Tobago.

Last year’s event, she said, was a success.

“The support and love were really out of the world.”

She said she has no qualms about the event. “No regrets at all – only lessons.”

She had a word of advice to women entrepreneurs, especially those in the east.

“Put God first, always trust in yourself and even if it takes 1,000 years, never give up.”

She added, “Never get too comfortable; never feel like this is all I can do and I can settle for just that – always push harder no matter how difficult it is.

"I would also say to never allow your mind to cloud your visions, because your biggest enemy can sometimes be your mind and you.”