Tobago man on bond after smashing door at bank

- File photo

A 36-year-old man was granted a $7,000 bond after appearing before a Master of the High Court charged with malicious damage.

Stephen Grant, of Craig Hall Trace, Moriah will reappear before the court on July 2.

According to police, on May 29, around 2.06 pm a man was completing a financial transaction at a bank in Scarborough. It is alleged that he became enraged and smashed the front door glass of the financial institution.

A report was made to the Scarborough Police Station, officers responded and the man was immediately arrested and charged.