Tobago man beaten, kidnapped on way to woman's home

SEVERAL people are now in custody in Tobago after a 20-year-old Pembroke man was assaulted, kidnapped and robbed.

Senior superintendent in charge of the Tobago Division Rodhil Kirk said on June 4, “That is now engaging the attention of the police. Persons are now in police custody and the police are continuing enquires. It is likely that persons may be charged soon.”

Reports said around 10 pm on June 4, the man was at his home when a woman he knew invited him to visit her at her home on Argyle Main Road.

The man said the woman told him she would arrange transport. He said approximately an hour later, a white vehicle arrived at his home and the driver said he was there to take him to the woman's home.

The man got into the car but as they approached their destination, the car stopped and two gunmen approached.

They ordered the man out of the vehicle and began beating him. They then took him into a forested area nearby and tied him to a tree.

The bandits robbed the man of his jersey, pants, slippers, cellphone and $1,000 in cash, and threatened to kill him if his mother did not give them $30,000.

They then left.

The victim was able to free himself and reported the matter to the Roxborough Police Station.