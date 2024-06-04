Term Finance launches financial wellness platform

Oliver Sabga, CEO of Term Finance Ltd. - Photo courtesy Term Finance

TERM Finance Ltd, the Caribbean's largest web-based financial institution, has launched its innovative online financial wellness platform.

In a release on June 4, Term Finance said this transformative platform aims to uplift the lives of individual consumers and micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) across the Caribbean.

"The launch of the financial wellness platform signifies Term Finance's unwavering commitment to empowering individuals and small businesses to navigate their financial journeys with confidence and clarity. Through a seamless online experience, users gain access to a suite of tools, resources and educational seminars, all designed to address key aspects of financial management and empowerment," the release said.

Term Finance has committed over $1 million to this programme, however, it will be delivered at no cost to individuals and MSMEs who utilise its resources.

Oliver Sabga, CEO of Term Finance said, "We see this programme as a major investment into our customers’ wellbeing, which in turn would undoubtedly strengthen our brand in the household. We are on a mission to become more than just a lender. We want to be a financial one-stopshop for our customers."

Sabga added that the online platform allows customers to register for a variety of virtual seminars, covering topics such as saving, investing in local stocks, investment banking, growing your small business and overall financial management.

"These seminars will be led by industry experts and tailored to provide practical insights and actionable strategies," Sabga said.