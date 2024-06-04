Supt Kirk: Suspects in Tobago robberies arrested

Supt Rodhill Kirk -

Tobago is seeing an increase in robberies, according to Snr Supt Rodhil Kirk.

He said the suspects are all "those within our own space."

In an interview on Tobago Updates on June 3, Kirk said police are out in their numbers.

“We have been out doing our community engagements with our stakeholders – our town meetings, our community walkabouts – and it is bearing fruit.”

He thanked the public for their assistance.

“They have been co-operating with the police and I want them to continue to do that. This is the fruits of that engagement; people are reaching out and talking to the police and we are able to bring some of these perpetrators to justice.”

He added, " I assure you, if you pass the information on to me, it will be acted upon. This is what we want t encourage, because when something happens in Tobago it is publicised more in the international space.

"We know that our economy is driven on tourism and we want to keep this space safe so locals and visitors can enjoy it."

On May 2, he said, there was a shooting incident at Turtle Beach in Black Rock.

“We are pleased to report that right now, we have a suspect in custody to be charged.”

Also on May 26, Coops car wash in Lowlands was robbed.

“We have a suspect, who is due to appear in court for that robbery.”

Additionally, he said a 19-year-old suspect is to appear in court for a robbery at a burger cart in Montgomery.

On May 30 there was a robbery in Argyle.

“We have suspects in custody who are due to be charged.”

Kirk said the public must be aware of potential threats and take the necessary precautions.

"When you are coming from the bank make sure you have no envelopes exposed. People are watching you. This is what we call situational awareness," he said.

He said business owners can also contact the police for assistance when they are ready to close their premises.

"In Tobago the paradigm has shifted. We are seeing young people, more so, getting involved in illicit activities. They are going around to businesses looking at soft targets. Business owners have to be mindful, if you see suspicious people around you can call the police – we will pass by."

He said Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has heard the call and provided more boots on the ground for the island.