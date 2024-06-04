Speeches that impact

TONIA GOODING

THE TRUE test to me of the value of the quality of a speech is how much a listener retains. Either just by listening or by taking notes.

Within the past week I have been privy to three such quality speeches. Two in-person and one online. Yes, it is the time for graduations and commencement speeches in the US and I have been fortunate to be able to attend the graduation of a family member – my son.

The feedback received was that this year was different. The emphasis in speaking to these graduates was not about going out into the world to make that impact, be a leader and change the world, but rather an opportunity for introspection for each individual to pause and look at their own life and what really matters.

The first speaker, Siddhartha Mukherjee, is a cancer doctor who obviously faced death on a regular basis. His reminder to all the young people present was that when you are on your last moments, the things that matter most relate to love and forgiveness.

He implored everyone present to not wait until those final moments, but to pause right now and call to mind those people in your lives who need to hear those words from you, or who you need to hear the words from.

It was a very poignant moment for everyone, but especially for those who are in a position to make a difference in the future, about what is really important in a human life.

The next speaker was James "Jim" Johnson, an alumni from the University of Pennsylvania. He shared his challenging life experience of actually reaching to that university, and reminded everyone that who you are in life is the determining factor in how successful you become.

He highlighted three main aspects of perceiving this reality.

Firstly, the importance of kindness and acts of service on an individual as well as the people who receive them. These are the actions that determine who people remember and create the legacy that you leave.

Secondly, the importance of working in an environment where you can be your authentic self, without putting on a farce or pretending to be someone else. You can only truly give your best in an environment where you are valued for who you really are and are viewed with the respect and dignity that you deserve.

Thirdly, the importance of lifelong listening. This valuable asset allows you to understand that you do not know everything and be able to learn from everyone you meet.

The third and I guess most famous commencement speech for this year was that of Harrison Butker at a Catholic university. He touched on many topics, but the ones that particularly stood out for me were:

* Never mistake charity for cowardice in speaking the truth and defending your principles and beliefs.

* Get your house in order before telling others about theirs, meaning that in all religious institutions (just like all families) one must lead by example for others to follow.

* Staying in your lane when it comes to one’s chosen vocation, from both a woman’s and man’s perspective. Understanding that the majority may become mothers and fathers and what is needed to be successful in either.

All these speeches spoke to humane values that these leaders in society perceive to be desperately needed at this time in history. To parents present, it was both sobering as well as enlightening because these young people at the edge of the rest of their lives certainly needed to be reminded of what type of human person we need to be in order to create a lasting legacy that matters.

We are surrounded by narratives that determine the success or value of a person, more so for what they can offer than for who they are. It was a welcome reminder that the pursuit of a virtuous life is the best choice, regardless of circumstances or situations in life.

Tonia Gooding is the president of Communities Alive Education and Training