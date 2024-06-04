South Oropouche man, 18, held with ammo, cocaine

The Southern Division Task Force has held an 18-year-old man with several rounds of ammunition and a quantity of cocaine.

A police statement on June 3 said the police arrested the suspect in an exercise which started at 11.30 pm on June 2 and ended at around 3 am on June 3.

The suspect, of South Oropouche, was held with ten rounds of 5.56 ammunition and a quantity of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Snr Supt Soodeen, ASP Phillp and Insp Mohammed co-ordinated the exercise.

Investigations are ongoing.