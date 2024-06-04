Shock, outrage after deadly PoSGH shooting

Armed security guards on patrol at the Port of Spain General Hospital on Monday. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB - ROGER JACOB

President of the TT Registered Nurses Association Idi Stewart said association members were shocked and horrified over the deadly gun play at the Port of Spain General Hospital (PoSGH).

"As these young men engage in their own turf war, they don't see the need to differentiate safe zones. It appears that the past respect shown to places of worship and hospitals is no more," Stewart said.

In a telephone interview on Monday, Stewart cited a 2019 killing at the PoSGH when a man dressed as a hospital orderly came onto Ward Three in the night and stood over a patient who was nursing stab wounds. The suspect shot and killed the 25-year-old man.

Stewart said the 2019 shooting took place in full view of staff and patients.

"The association at that time requested a number of areas to be addressed. One of those was the issue of having a reduced number of exits and entrances to the facility because it’s quite open to the public."

He said the association also requested at that time for all nursing staff to be provided with health insurance, life insurance, and a hazard allowance, but it was never given. His association subsequently provided health and life insurance.

"The government of the day did not see it fit to provide for nursing personnel. We were only asking them to assist with a small contribution to offset costs. Unfortunately, the Ministry of Health did not find that warranted, as they currently do for those in the protective services."

He said the association met with NWRHA staff and its CEO Anthony Blake, to discuss security plans on Monday. Also visiting the PoSGH on Monday was Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

"We won’t divulge those plans, but we commend the authorities for implementing some of those plans almost immediately."

Stewart said he still has security concerns and stressed that an emergency plan needs to be implemented.

"Drills need to be carried out in case this occurrence raises its head again.” Stewart said there is no formal training or plan in place for active shooters.

"There is some training provided by Northwest sporadically to staff in terms of managing aggressive patients, but this is by no means close to what transpired yesterday. It doesn't come close to addressing active shooting scenarios."

He believes the hospital’s location in a hot spot warrants urgent int

ervention to prevent any future shootings.

"We have limited human resources, so as an authority, we are calling on the government to develop plans to mitigate any future shootings."

Staff, patients worried, jittery

When Newsday visited PoSGH on Monday there was a visible increase in security with both police and private security guards present. As Newsday waited for Deyalsingh to complete his meeting with hospital officials, several police vans were seen patrolling the compound with officers carrying rifles.

A policeman told Newsday while there are police patrols on the compound, the increased presence on Monday was due to Sunday’s shooting.

He said the shooting was gang-related and believes communities have a responsibility to report criminal elements as this can prevent mass shooting incidents. He advised the public to be vigilant especially if they are living in crime hot spots.

"I wouldn’t advise anyone living in a hot spot not to be outside liming. Unfortunately, that's how it is," the policeman said.

A staff member who was on duty at the Accident and Emergency ward when the shooting occurred, said when staff heard the gunshots, they began to run for safety.

She described the situation as traumatic and added this was not the first time, citing a July 24, 2015, shooting that took place when prisoners Hassan Atwell, Allan “Scanny” Martin, and Christopher “Monster” Selby shot their way out of the Port of Spain prison on Frederick Street.

Martin was shot dead when confronted by police in a guard booth at the PoSGH.

The hospital worker stressed that a long-term police presence is needed at the hospital due to an increase in reprisal killings and because of where the hospital is located.

An elderly woman who gave her name only as Janice said she does not feel safe visiting the hospital but, due to her finances, she has no choice. "I’m poor and have no money. What else can I do? Where can I go? You think I want to come here?"

A man who was nursing a broken arm and did not wish to give his name, simply said, "This is Trinidad. What else do you expect?"

Asked his opinion on Minister of National Security Fitzgerald Hinds visiting the PoSGH and holding a press conference on Sunday night, shortly after the deadly shooting, the man said, "A waste of time and a pappyshow. That is all."

In a media release on Monday, the TT Medical Association (T&TMA) strongly condemned all types of violence, especially gun violence, in the nation's hospitals.

"Hospitals are internationally recognised as places of safety. It is disheartening to have an attack occur at a place of refuge."

The association praised the staff, who, it said, braved a traumatic situation and continued their respective duties throughout the night. The association called for staff and patients to be given counselling and urged all healthcare providers to remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings.

"Please take all necessary precautions to safeguard each other."

The statement ended with condolences to the families of those impacted and called on NWRHA to improve security programmes to ensure the safety of all in its care.