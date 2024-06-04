Seales, Holder return to Windies squad for England Test series

In this June 22, 2022 file photo, West Indies' Jayden Seales (L) celebrates the dismissal of Mominul Haque (R) of Bangladesh during the first day of the first Test at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. -

JAYDEN Seales and Jason Holder have returned to the West Indies Test team for a three-match Richard Botham Test series against England, which bowls off on July 10 at Lord's Cricket Ground.

The Cricket West Indies (CWI) senior men’s selection panel named the 15-member squad on June 4.

A CWI media release said, "Young fast bowler Jayden Seales returns to the squad having missed the last Test Series against Australia due to injury and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder has earned a recall having made himself unavailable for the last tour."

West Indies drew a two-match Test series against Australia in January down under. Fast bowler Shamar Joseph was the star, grabbing a seven-wicket haul to lead West Indies to victory in the second Test.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, who has struggled with the bat of late, has been overlooked for the England series.

"There is also a first international selection for 23-year-old opening batsman Mikyle Louis," CWI media said.

Louis, a former West Indies Under-19 International, scored 682 runs in his debut First Class season for the Leeward Island Hurricanes at an average of 48.71. Should he debut for the West Indies in England, he will become the first Kittian to wear the famous maroon Test cap.

Captain Kraigg Brathwaite will continue his leadership role, with fast bowler Alzarri Joseph again serving as vice-captain.

West Indies will arrive in England on June 23 for a training camp at Tonbridge School, ahead of a four-day warm-up match at Beckingham starting on July 4.

Alzarri, Shamar and left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie may join the team late, as they are representing West Indies in the T20 World Cup.

CWI lead selector Desmond Haynes is confident in the squad's composition.

Haynes said, “The squad has been shaped with both experience and emerging talent, ensuring a strong balance as we face the challenge of playing in English conditions.

"Over the past year, our red-ball programme has continued to develop. Following our victory in the last Test in Australia in January, it is evident that we are seeing the fruits of that investment. Each player selected has earned their place through consistent performances and hard work.

"We are confident that this blend of seasoned players and emerging faces will perform admirably against England.”

Fast bowler Isai Thorne, 19, will travel with the squad as a development player, after impressive performances in his debut First-Class season. He took 31 wickets at an average of 16.29 in eight matches.

The West Indies are the holders of the Richards Botham Trophy after a 1-0 Test series win in March 2022 in the Caribbean.

Squad:

Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Alzarri Joseph (vice-captain), Alick Athanaze, Joshua Da Silva, Jason Holder, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Zachary McCaskie, Kirk McKenzie, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

Officials:

Andre Coley (head coach), Rawl Lewis (team manager), Jimmy Adams (assistant coach), Rayon Griffith (assistant coach), Shaun Tait (assistant coach), Dr Denis Byam (physiotherapist), Ronald Rogers (strength and conditioning coach), Fitzbert Alleyne team masseuse), Avenesh Seetram (team analyst).