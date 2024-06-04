PM meets Ghanaian business delegation

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley met with a Ghanaian business delegation on June 3. - Photo courtesy OPM

THE Prime Minister has met with a Ghanaian business delegation to continue discussions he held in Ghana last month about Trinidad and Tobago's involvement in an energy project in that country.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said the meeting took place on June 3, when Ghana Gas Company Ltd chairman Kennedy Agyapong paid a courtesy call on Dr Rowley at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann's.

Energy Minister Stuart Young and Trinidad and Tobago's honorary consul to Ghana Dr Hilton John Mitchell also attended the meeting.

Last month in Ghana, Rowley and Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo reached an agreement to finalise the details of a gas deal.

Addressing a news conference at Piarco Airport on May 19, Rowley said Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd was involved in this initiative.

He also said a Ghanaian business delegation would visit Trinidad and Tobago in early June to explore potential commercial opportunities which both countries could pursue.

That delegation will include officials of Ghana's state energy company, Ghana National Gas Company Ltd.

The OPM said while in Trinidad and Tobago, Agyapong and his delegation will tour the Point Lisas Industrial Estate and hold further discussions as the two countries move towards finalising the deal.

Last month, Rowley said Trinidad and Tobago has spent the last decade growing its presence in Ghana, which has a market of 34 million people and is the gateway to a larger market on the African continent.