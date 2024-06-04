Palo Seco man, 33, gunned down

A 33-year-old man was shot dead at Los Charros junction in Palo Seco on the night of June 3. Dead is Jevaun Billy of SS Erin Road, which is also in Palo Seco.

The police said around 9.30 pm on June 3, gunshots were heard and the police were called. W/Cpl Vincent and other officers from the Santa Flora police station and Siparia CID responded.

They found Billy’s body in the road with apparent gunshot wounds to the head.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (Region III) police visited the scene and gathered evidence.

No one has been arrested and investigations are ongoing.