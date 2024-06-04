Let's commit to reform of Constitution

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: To reclaim our country from criminals, we must begin by modernising our Constitution to make it relevant to the judiciary and reflective of the people's desires and future.

A sustainable society is built on a solid foundation and our Constitution is no exception. Currently, our nation faces an unprecedented crime wave that threatens our way of life. Addressing this issue requires more than temporary solutions; it necessitates a fundamental, sustainable fix.

Constitutional reform should prioritise the empowerment of law enforcement and the judiciary, ensuring they have the tools and authority to effectively combat crime. These include clearer laws, streamlined judicial processes and enhanced protections for citizens. Additionally, the reform must address socio-economic disparities that often fuel criminal behaviour, promoting equity and opportunity for all.

Public participation in this reform process is crucial as the Constitution should reflect the collective will and values of our society. By engaging citizens in open, transparent dialogues, we can ensure the reformed constitution meets contemporary needs and aspirations.

In essence, a modernised constitution will provide the framework for a safer, more just society. It will support robust legal and social systems capable of addressing the root causes of crime, rather than merely treating its symptoms.

This foundational change is imperative for reclaiming our country and securing a prosperous future for all citizens. Let us commit to constitutional reform as the first step towards taking back our country and building a society where safety, justice and opportunity prevail.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail