Lack of respect for Trinidad and Tobago citizens

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I write on a troubling matter I experienced at the Port of Spain ferry terminal on May 28.

I joined the queue making bookings to travel for the long weekend and otherwise. With three tellers at windows 11, 12, and 13 the lines were moving slowly, and understandably so.

Then it was lunch time and there was only one teller at window 12. Naturally movement came to a halt. The reason? There was a queue for passengers on the 2 pm sailing of the Cabo Star and they were given preference over those in the long line.

Totally exasperated, I sought answers and spoke to a senior member of staff. I was informed that it is a management decision to have two tellers go on lunch and to relieve the lone teller when they return.

What kind of backward cock-eyed thinking is this? What arrant foolishness! What blatant abuse and lack of respect for the hard-working taxpaying citizens of this country! With so many qualified, unemployed and underutilised young people, how hard is it to have additional tellers at peak times?

This experience now begs the question: how can we woo tourists to our lovely Tobago Paradise Island when the treatment to our own citizens is so pathetically poor and painful.

LEVI BROWNE

via e-mail