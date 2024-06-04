Labour Minister: Extra $$ for OJT, OSHA

Labour Minister Stephen McClashie. -

LABOUR Minister Stephen McClashie has said most of the $130,538,600 supplementation in funding to what his ministry was allocated in the 2023/2024 budget will be directed towards the On-the Job Training (OJT) Programme, paying arrears of salaries for the Occupational Safety and Health Agency (OSHA) and updating the salaries of staff at the Cipriani Labour College.

He explained this before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved this supplementation on June 3.

In response to a question from Tabaquite MP Anita Haynes-Alleyne, McClashie said there are currently 5,071 trainees in the OJT programme.

"We would like to take it to 6,000."

He was confident that the supplementation would achieve this objective.