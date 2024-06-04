Freeport cop hit by car in traffic exercise

A policeman was taken to hospital after a driver struck him in Freeport on the morning of June 4.

PC Ramdass, of the Freeport police station, suffered head injuries and was at the San Fernando General Hospital up to the afternoon of June 4.

A police report said around 8.30 am, Ramdass was on a traffic exercise duty under the Freeport flyover when a car driver overtook a line of traffic and hit Ramdass, who fell to the ground.

He was taken to the Couva district health facility and later transferred to hospital.

The driver was assisting the police with the investigations.

No one else was injured.