Four international queens crowned at Mrs Universe pageant

The 2023 Mrs Universe representative Aleada Meah (in pink) poses with the 2024 winner of the competition Melissa John-Ramsubagh. The final leg of the competition was held on May 29 at the Dennis P Ramdan Complex, Couva. - YVONNE WEBB

FOUR queens were crowned on Thursday night, May 29, at the finals of Mrs Universe TT leg of the international competition which was held at the Dennis P Ramdan complex, Couva.

The four are, first place winner, Melissa John-Ramsubagh, Mrs Universe TT, first runner up, Dianne Mollino , Mrs Woman of the Universe TT, second place winner, Rehyan Francois , Mrs Grand International TT and third place winner, Sarah Inderlall , Mrs Glamorous.

The women also bagged several special awards.

They will represent TT in international competitions later this year. Mrs Universe is set to take place in South Korean from October 2-10. The Mrs Woman of the Universe will also be held in October, in Turkey.

It was a night of stiff competition and emotion among the nine delegates, and the outgoing Mrs Universe 2023, Alveda Meah, as she ended her reign and crowned her successor John-Ramsubag.

Now franchise holder for the four competitions, Meah said hosting the event far surpassed her joy in competing in Mrs Universe International. She said the lessons learnt will augur well for next year’s competition.

Surrounded by her husband, Neil, their three children, Jada, 18, Jadon, 16 and Jade Marie, 10, the top winner, John-Ramsubag told the Newsday, “I am happy, grateful, and ecstatic to be able to rise victorious among nine beautiful, dynamic women.”

This is her second beauty pageant in 21 years, she explained, having won the Miss Teen TT and going on to represent this country in Venezuela where she placed in the top three and also bagged special prizes there.

After getting married, having children and settling down, she made a bold leap into something she thought was over.

“I am so happy Mrs Universe gave us the opportunity to follow our dreams, enjoy it, represent and be happy in the moment.”

According to the Mrs Universe Official Pageant (MUOP) website, "Mrs Universe is the quest to discover the world’s most outstanding married woman who’s looking to make a difference and make her mark in the world. Contestants must be married as of the date of entry, and at least 18, as well as a resident of the country in which they compete."

From the time they graced the stage, both John-Ramsubag and Mollino were crowd favourites. Two sections of the audience on opposite sides of the stage, also loudly rooted for the two and there was a quiet calm when John-Ramsubag was announced the winner and Mollino, the first runner up.

John-Ramsubag said this was not an upset and despite the outcome, all the women did exceptionally well. “Win, lose or draw, we are all winners.”

In a brief interview, Mollino, a mother of two declared, “It was such an honour to stand here tonight among a group of dynamic women. Each had a purpose and story all of their own. I thank Mrs Universe for presenting this platform where like-minded women can go forth and do what we are doing.”

Although she represented Mrs Valsayn, Mollino revealed, “I am from Moruga, raised by a community.

She said she came to the competition, “Not with the crown so much in mind, but to be a better person of myself and I think I have achieved that.”