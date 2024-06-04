CIBC eyes AI for future banking experiences

CIBC Caribbean's regional head office (Michael Mansoor building) located in St Michael's, Barbados. Photo courtesy CIBC Caribbean -

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC Caribbean) has introduced “Tiffany,” an artificial intelligence (AI) module designed to enhance customers’ banking experience in TT.

In a media release, CIBC said while Tiffany is a proof-of-concept at the moment, the bank intends to embrace new advancements in technology while growing its business and effectively serving clients.

“We support our technologies with an enviable product mix that continues to resonate with our platinum, international corporate, personal and business banking clients. We have built the best digital banking platform in our region to support our bank’s delivery of services digitally with ease, flexibility, adaptability and security,” said Deepa Boucaud, executive director, personal and business banking, CIBC Caribbean.

Boucaud added that digital transformation is one of the company’s focuses for the future.

“This has allowed us to deliver next-generation, digitised consumer financial services to our clients to ensure we remain competitive, profitable and relevant in this fast-emerging digital world,” she said.