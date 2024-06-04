Charlotteville jetty to be widened

The Charlotteville jetty. - Photo courtesy DIQUD

THE Division of Infrastructure, Quarries and Urban Development (DIQUD) is upgrading the landing of the Charlotteville jetty. The jetty, which is 20 feet long and five feet wide, will be extended to 37 feet in length and seven feet in width.

The project, which is being done by the DIQUD Speyside district staff, began on May 4 and is estimated to be completed in 30 days, barring good weather. This is a response to the needs of the cruise ship tourism industry to have a more efficient and safer berthing for cruise liners entering the bay.

Vessels being serviced along the existing jetty experienced some difficulty during the recently concluded cruise season.

The division said, throughout the renovation exercise, access to the jetty facility will be restricted for safety reasons; heavy equipment will also be in operation.

The division apologised for any inconvenience that may be caused and thanked the community for its usual co-operation.