Caribbean Gas Chemicals Ltd appoints new CEO

CGCL CEO Keio Kato. - Photo courtesy CGCL

METHANOL and di-methyl ether manufacturers Caribbean Gas Chemicals Ltd (CGCL) has appointed Keio Kato as its new CEO, effective June 1.

The company made the announcement in an advertisement in local newspapers on June 3.

Kato has taken over from former CEO Pedro Arasa, who served in the position since 2021.

The advertisement said Kato is an engineer, with a master’s degree from the Department of Applied Chemistry, School of Engineering at the University of Tokyo.

“Kato comes to CGCL with a wealth of knowledge and experience in the energy sector having worked at Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co Inc for the past 24 years, with 12 of those years at the executive management level,” the advertisement said.

Chairman Masahiko Naito said the board’s decision to appoint Kato demonstrated the company’s recognition of his experience in the sector and his ability to take the company through the next phase of its development.

CGCL is a joint venture facility based in La Brea. The company is led by a consortium comprising Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Massy Holdings Ltd and NGC.