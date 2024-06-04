Carapichaima man, 28, held with 2 guns, ammo

A 28-year-old man was expected to face a High Court master on June 3, charged with having two guns and 11 rounds of ammunition at his home last week.

The police allegedly found a black revolver with six rounds of .38 special ammunition and a black pistol fitted with a magazine containing five rounds of ammunition at his home at Ramsaran Street in Carapichaima. He was held during an anti-crime exercise in the Freeport district on May 29 between 8 am and 11 am.

Snr Supt Simon, Supt Gyan, ASP Ablacksingh and Insp Estrada co-ordinated the exercise, which Sgts Mohammed and Harriot led. It included members of the Freeport CID and Warrants Department.

Having obtained warrants, the police searched the homes of several people, including priority offenders.

WPC Sargeant is leading the investigations.