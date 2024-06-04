Blood in your stool

Maxwell Ademeyi. -

Maxwell Ademeyi

BLOOD IN THE stool can be frightening and a cause for serious concern. But while blood in the stool can signal a serious problem, it does not always mean a panic situation.

The colour can range from bright red to dark maroon to dark black. The cause of blood in the stool can also range from benign (non-cancerous) to malignant (cancerous).

The anal part of the human body is one of the most used parts. This is because we eat and a normal working body must pass out waste after the food is digested, and waste products are passed out through the bowel via the anus.

The vascular nature of the bowels around the area means that there are numerous blood vessels, and for one reason or the other these vessels may rupture leading to bleeding.

Rectal bleeding is often noticed as small amounts of bright red blood. This often means that the bleeding has come from somewhere near your anus and is a typical sign of pile (haemorrhoids) or a small tear (anal fissures) in the skin of the anus.

If the blood is darker in colour and sticky, the bleeding may have occurred higher up in the gastrointestinal system. This type of bleeding can turn your faeces black or plum-coloured, known as melena stools.

Causes of blood in stools

Anticoagulant drugs such as warfarin or aspirin which are taken to reduce your chance of a blood clot but can sometimes cause internal bleeding.

Inflammatory bowel disease such as Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. These long-term conditions cause the lining of the bowel to become inflamed and both tend to cause bloody diarrhoea.

Bowel and colon polyps: These are growths in the inner lining or mucosa of the colon or large intestine and can develop into colon cancers. The three primary types of colon polyps are: hyperplastic, inflammatory and adenomatous. While the vast majority of colon polyps are benign (non-cancerous), the adenomatous colon polyps have the greatest risk of developing into colon cancers.

Polyps may cause blood in the stools, constipation and diarrhoea, but can generally have no signs and symptoms, which makes colon cancer screening a very important initiative.

Sexually transmitted infections: Any sexual activity involving the anal area can spread transmitted infections which may sometimes lead to rectal bleeding.

Colon cancers: Blood in the stool can be a symptom of cancer along the digestive tract. Colon and anal cancers are two types that can cause bleeding, sometimes not noticeable to the naked eyes.

Haemorrhoids (pile): Swollen and inflamed veins in the anus and lower rectum. They can be caused by a variety of factors including straining during bowel movements, obesity, pregnancy, prolonged sitting, chronic constipation and low fibre diet. Damage to the delicate surface of a haemorrhoid may cause it to bleed which can leave steaks of bright red blood in your stool.

Anal fissure: A small tear in the skin of the anus which can be painful, with bright red bleeding. Signs and symptoms include itching, pain with bowel movements and blood in the stool. Most causes of anal fissure, however, resolve and heal on their own within a few weeks.

Anal fistula: A small channel that develops between the end of the bowel known as the anal canal and the skin near the anus. They are usually painful and can cause bleeding when you defecate.

Angiodysplasia: An abnormal blood vessel formation in the gastrointestinal tract, which can cause bleeding. It is more common in older people and causes painless rectal bleeding.

Gastroenteritis: A viral or bacterial infection of the stomach and bowel which can cause diarrhoea containing traces of blood and mucus, as well as vomiting and abdominal cramps.

Peptic ulcers: Open sores caused by exposure to stomach acids. Common types of peptic ulcers occur in the stomach (gastric ulcer) and duodenum (duodenal ulcers). They can be caused by bacteria (helicobacter pylori) or by the use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS) such as aspirin, olfen, cataflam, ibuprofen, etc.

Symptoms may include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, blood in stools, bloating, fatigue, shortness of breath.

Diverticula: Small bulges in the lining of the bowels that contain weakened blood vessels, which can burst and cause sudden painless bleeding.

Investigate blood in your stools

It is important to quickly find out what is causing blood in your stools. There are a few examinations and tests that your healthcare provider ill carry out to determine the cause of your symptoms. Some of these easy and cheap procedures can be life savers:

Digital rectal examination: An inspection of the anal region and digital rectal examination may be done by your physician to ascertain possible cause.

Occult blood-faecal occult blood (FOB) as well as faecal immune-florescent test (FIT) can be done on your stool to aid in the diagnosis.

Colonoscopy and/or sigmoidoscopy are radiological investigations that can be done to help detect problems in the lower gastrointestinal system.

Should you notice blood in your stool, it is wise to check with your healthcare provider to ascertain the cause.

Once the cause of the bleeding is ascertained, your doctor will advise on appropriate treatment options and relevant referrals as may be needed.

Contact Dr Maxwell on 3631807 or 7575411.