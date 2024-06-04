AG, Opposition argue over legal fees

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC - File photo

ATTORNEY General Reginald Armour, SC, and opposition MPs argued over the disclosure of the identities of local and foreign attorneys being paid legal fees from the Office of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs (AGLA).

Their argument took place before the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives approved a supplementation of $124,300,000 to the AGLA in the 2023/2024 budget on June 3.

Armour told the committee his ministry was seeking this money "for critical areas that allow it to function."

He said some of these areas include the payment of legal fees, other contracted services and government's anti money laundering/terrorist financing commitments to international organisations.

"As attorney general, I am committed to the discharge of my constitutional duty of serving all of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to ensure fairness, defence of an promotion of the rule of law to ensure a vibrant country for the people of Trinidad and Tobago."

Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein claimed that within the $120 million supplementation, sums of $30 million and $90 million were being respectively allocated for the payment of legal fees owed to local and foreign attorneys engaged by the AGLA.

Hosein asked for the identities of these attorneys to be revealed.

Armour said the quantum of these fees will be provided "in large terms whilst respecting the privacy of individuals who offer their services to the office of AG."

He added, "I am prepared to offer to this House in writing, the breakdown of fees but not to name the attorneys to whom these fees are being paid."

Hosein asked, "Can the AG be clear on his response? Is it that he is not providing any of the attorneys' names who are collecting public monies? No names?"

Armour replied, "I ordinarily speak in the English language. I apologise if I was not clear. So I will repeat myself."

He then repeated his earlier statement.

Hosein claimed a shifting of the goal posts was taking place.

He said the opposition was initially told that Armour would provide information on legal fees for attorneys who agreed to those fees being published.

"Now we are hearing a different story where he is not providing a single name to us and he is now going to ask this parliament to approve $165 million worth of legal fees and we cannot know who the attorneys are, what they're being paid for, which matters they are being paid in. That is absolutely ludicrous."

Finance Minister Colm Imbert objected to Hosein's comments.

He asked whether Hosein was being allowed to make a general statement which was not aimed at generating a question.

Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal asked Armour to state what would the breakdown of legal fees include, if the names of the attorneys receiving those fees would be ommitted.

Armour rejected claims from Moonilal that he was being rude.

Committee chairman, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George intervened.

"There is no rudeness here. So let's calm down. Let's respect each other and let the response come."

Armour told Moonilal, "I was not being rude by pointing my finger. I raised my pen in admonition because you suggested that I was being rude."

Annisette-George intervened again when inaudible comments were exchanged between government and opposition MPs.

"Members. Do we want the answer or we don't?"

Armour said, "I was in the process of saying that if I were listened to carefully. I am grateful to the Member for Barataria/San Juan to have recollected the history of what I have said in the past. When I say I will give a breakdown, I will do it in writing. I will not disclose the names of attorneys. I went on to say that I wish to respect their privacy. In the breakdown which I will give to this parliament, I will take the opportunity to consult with those attorneys who wish to waive their right to privacy and if they wish me to give their names I will."

He added, "But I will not be making an unequivocal commitment at this stage to give a breakdown of every attorney. I will give the gross sum and those attorneys who wish to have their names pilloried in this august chamber by the opposition can do so."

Moonilal repeated his question of what additional information Armour will provide on legal fees owed to attorneys.

Armour said he will provide context to those fees.

"The context would reference to the 2015 to the 2024 period, will contextualise the 2010 to 2015 period under the UNC when $99 million were spent every year on legal fees. I will then give the context for the period 2015 to 2024 to show that in this current period $130 million a year is being spent. So it is not a significant difference. I will then, in the details I wish to give, demonstrate that $164 million was paid between the period 2015 to 2022 as monies that we (PNM) inherited and owed."