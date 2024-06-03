[UPDATED] Fyzabad pensioner's body found burnt, stabbed at home

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE partially burnt and wounded body of Henry Mungal, 74, was found at his Fyzabad home in the afternoon on June 2.

Responding to a report to the Fyzabad Police Station, police said they arrived at Mungal's home around 5 pm on the corner of John Jules Road Extension and Joseph Street.

Inside the concrete building, Mungal's partially burnt body, with several stomach wounds, was lying on a wooden bed. District medical officer Johanna DeGannes pronounced him dead and ordered his body's removal pending an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators found a knife at the scene. Mungal was last seen alive around 5 pm on June 1 by his friend. He told police he discovered the body around 3.30 pm on June 2 when he went to check on Mungal, who lived alone.

Mungal's younger brother, Joseph, 71, received a call with the news shortly after Mungal's body was found.

"I is the only family to come down here because them (other relatives), they get weak," he said.

"He sister and them, they weak, they can't come."

He said Mungal was the eldest brother and second-born of 13 siblings. He described his brother as a humble man who did not have altercations with anyone. However, he said his brother had received several threats connected with a land dispute. This, he said, might have been why he was killed.

"He have no enemy. The only person he and them don't thing (get along with) is certain people in the land who say the land is not his own. They say he just walk in just so and claiming land. But he has his deed and his papers."

He also described the current crime situation as "out of hand." He believes the lack of corporal punishment and the influence of music are to blame.

"When the youths and them leave school, what going on with them?

"A man have his child home growing up and the child doing something wrong, he cannot beat the child or give the child a spanking. Police coming for you. Same thing with the teachers in the school. So what would go on? Where the guidance?

"Check the kind of song you does hear on the radio. Government letting that play. Long time, when I was growing up, you couldn't even steups, you know. They selling Diana Steups now."

Joseph was at his brother's home in the morning on June 3 cleaning up after the fire, which had burnt much of the furniture in the one-room apartment. He put the wooden bed frame and curtains near the road and set them on fire to get rid of them.

When Newsday visited shortly before lunchtime on June 3, police were also there investigating. They are yet to determine a motive for the suspected homicide.

This story has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

THE partially burnt and wounded body of Henry Mungal, 74, was found at his Fyzabad home in the afternoon on June 2.

Responding to a report to the Fyzabad Police Station, police said they arrived at Mungal's home around 5 pm on the corner of John Jules Road Extension and Joseph Street.

Inside the concrete building, Mungal's partially burnt body, with several stomach wounds, was lying on a wooden bed. District medical officer Johanna DeGannes pronounced him dead and ordered his body's removal pending an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators found a knife at the scene. Mungal was last seen alive around 5 pm on June 1 by his friend. He told police he discovered the body around 3.30 pm on June 2 when he went to check on Mungal, who lived alone.

Police are yet to determine a motive for the suspected homicide. Homicide Region Three is continuing investigations.