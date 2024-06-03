President becomes Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society patron

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

IN what is described as a significant milestone by the Trinidad and Tobago Cancer Society (TTCS), President Christine Kangaloo has agreed to be its patron. The society said this is a testament to the importance of its cause.

In a June 3 media release, the TTCS along with Vitas House Hospice thanked the President for accepting the position and noted the organisation's commitment to work with her and her team to align its efforts with her vision and objectives for the benefit of citizens.

Chairman of TTCS Robert Dumas said, “We are deeply grateful for Her Excellency's acceptance of this role and are enthusiastic about the positive impact her patronage will have on our mission to advocate for and support individuals affected by cancer. Her Excellency's involvement underscores the significance of our cause and will undoubtedly bolster our efforts to raise awareness and provide essential services to those in need.”

The TTCS also recognised Zalayhar Hassanali, wife of late former president Noor Hassanali, who has served as its patron for over ten years. It said she will continue to support the society as its patron emeritus, providing invaluable guidance based on her extensive experience and unwavering dedication.

The TTCS said it is resolute in its commitment to the prevention and control of cancer.

It said, “We are dedicated to providing support and education to the community and advocating for those affected by cancer. Our mission is not only to reduce the impact of cancer but also to significantly improve the quality of life for those living with and affected by the disease.”