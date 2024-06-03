Fyzabad pensioner's body found burnt, stabbed at home

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE partially burnt and wounded body of Henry Mungal, 74, was found at his Fyzabad home in the afternoon on June 2.

Responding to a report to the Fyzabad Police Station, police said they arrived at Mungal's home around 5 pm on the corner of John Jules Road Extension and Joseph Street.

Inside the concrete building, Mungal's partially burnt body, with several stomach wounds, was lying on a wooden bed. District medical officer Johanna DeGannes pronounced him dead and ordered his body's removal pending an autopsy.

Crime scene investigators found a knife at the scene. Mungal was last seen alive around 5 pm on June 1 by his friend. He told police he discovered the body around 3.30 pm on June 2 when he went to check on Mungal, who lived alone.

Police are yet to determine a motive for the suspected homicide. Homicide Region Three is continuing investigations.