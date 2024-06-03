Fyzabad pensioner's body found burnt, stabbed at home
THE partially burnt and wounded body of Henry Mungal, 74, was found at his Fyzabad home in the afternoon on June 2.
Responding to a report to the Fyzabad Police Station, police said they arrived at Mungal's home around 5 pm on the corner of John Jules Road Extension and Joseph Street.
Inside the concrete building, Mungal's partially burnt body, with several stomach wounds, was lying on a wooden bed. District medical officer Johanna DeGannes pronounced him dead and ordered his body's removal pending an autopsy.
Crime scene investigators found a knife at the scene. Mungal was last seen alive around 5 pm on June 1 by his friend. He told police he discovered the body around 3.30 pm on June 2 when he went to check on Mungal, who lived alone.
Police are yet to determine a motive for the suspected homicide. Homicide Region Three is continuing investigations.
Comments
"Fyzabad pensioner’s body found burnt, stabbed at home"