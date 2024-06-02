Zenith’s Tobias cops gold in U-15 girls’ 100m at Nat’l Juvenile Champs

Simplex runner Akilah Chinapoo - David Scarlett/File Photo

ZENITH Athletic Club’s Xiah Tobias sprinted to gold in the Under-15 girls’ 100m finals on day one of the National Juvenile Track and Field Championships which ran off at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on June 1.

Tobias sped to victory in 12.40 seconds beating to the line club-mates Maliyah Cupid (12.64s) and Daija Reid (12.67s) who rounded off the top three finishers respectively.

In the U13 equivalent, Simplex’s Akilah Chinapoo showed class with a 12.87s win ahead of Lambeau Alliance’s eventual silver medallist Kereen Moses (13.22s) and Burnley’s bronze receiver Destiny Arnold (13.31s).

Memphis Pioneers’ Josiah Kaiten also topped the field in the U13 boys’ 100m as he crossed the line in 12.76s, to claim top honours. Bagging silver was Neon Wolves’ Isaiah Lutchman in 13.16s while Burnley’s Armani Jones-Benjamin (13.21s) completed the top three.

To the U11 boys’ 80m, Lambeau Alliance’s Azzirion Williams sped to victory in 11.22s. Tae’Ha Alexander Joseph of Cougars was second in 11.49s and unattached Akeem Coudray third in 11.55s.

In the girls’ equivalent, Cougars’ Naomi Phillip roared to a golden finish in 11.03s. Kelly Roach of +one A Week clocked 11.73s to take second place while Perseverance Titans’ Gabriella Mendez stopped the clock on 11.84s to snag third.

And in the U9 girls’ 60m, Zenith’s Kiome Reid topped the field in 9.88s. she finished ahead of Cougars’ pair of Amirah Greene (10.04s) and Azaliya Waldron (10.12s) respectively.

Lambeau was again among the medals in the U9 boys’ 60m as Regan Herbert won in 9.43s. Cougars’ Jahmir Christian earned silver in 9.46s while Lambeau’ Khilon Kerr rounded off the top three in 9.60s.