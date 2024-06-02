N Touch
Vicky Aguiton holds exhibition at Studio Joli

Ceramicist Vicky Aguiton will hold her first exhibition in over a decade at Studio Joli, featuring dramatic vases and pitchers, charming busts and sculpted figures.

Well-known for her intricate forms and vibrant colours, this long-awaited show cements Aguiton’s reputation as a master of her craft, a media release said.

While residing in Curacao in the early ‘80s, Aguiton was trained by Argentinian potter Julie Koyman, fulfilling a long-standing interest in the art. Her instruction included the hand-built method, sculpting her creations with a coil process; building her pots up from strands of clay and manipulating the forms into their destined shapes. It’s an approach she favours still, the release said.

Decorations on ceramics are usually made by using an under-glaze, an in-glaze or an over-glaze. In many of the pieces in this show patrons will observe the Sgraffito technique, which involves covering an existing glaze over the entire pot with a contrasting over-glaze, then etching out the design through the top layer.

The exhibition opens on June 8, from 5 pm-8 pm and will continue until June 20, from 10 am-6 pm Monday to Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays at 21, Henry Pierre Street, St James.

