USA storm past Canada in T20 World Cup opener

USA batsman Aaron Jones. Photo courtesy ICC

USA stormed past Canada by seven wickets on June 1 to win their Group A T20 World Cup opener at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, Texas.

It was a high-scoring contest in a battle of debutants, with USA's batting firepower too much to contain.

Batting first after being inserted, Canada posted what they would have thought was an impressive 194 for five.

Navneet Dhaliwal (61) and former West Indies Under-19 player Nicholas Kirton (51) led the charge with the bat.

Experienced USA pacer Ali Khan (1/41) was particularly expensive.

In reply, USA made light work of the total, racing to victory in 17.4 overs.

Despite losing their first wicket without a run on the board, USA seized control quickly after brutal knocks from Aaron Jones (94 not out off 40 balls) and Andries Gous (65 off 46). Canada could not slow Jones down and their only success was to prevent him from scoring a century. USA closed on 197/3.