Tobago police seize cocaine

Police car - File photo

TOBAGO police seized a quantity of cocaine on Saturday while in Trinidad officers arrested a robbery suspect, seized a firearm and recovered a stolen vehicle.

Meanwhile, a drone was used to assist police to nab a robbery suspect on May 31, after an incident at at Realize Road, Princes Town.

Police reports said on June 1, officers of the Crown Point police station, Tobago, went to a busby area at Gaskin Bay Road, Bon Accord, where they found a black plastic bag with 44 packets of cocaine.

The items were seized and investigations continue.

Meanhile, constables Wynn and Ward responded to a report of robbery in progress at a mini-mart in Oropoune Gardens, Piarco, on May 31. One man from Diego Martin was arrested while two others escaped. However, the officers recovered a pistol with 12 rounds of nine-millimeter ammunition.

A statement from the police said at about 8 am, the proprietor of a mini-mart observed a silver Toyota Corolla parked out front while he was opening his establishment. Three men exited the car and began threatening him. Their faces were covered and one had a gun while another had a cutlass. The business owner was robbed of $400 in cash and an iPhone valued at $8,000 before he was tied up in the adjoining house. Another man who was in the house was robbed of $30,000 in cash.

When the officers got to the scene, they saw the silver Corolla parked in front of the mini-mart with false number plates. Police said the firearm and vehicle were reported stolen during a home invasion in the Arima district on May 28.

In the Princes Town district, police used a drone to nab a robbery suspect on May 31, after the incident at at Realize Road.

Around 1.55 pm, WPC Glodon, and PC Rebeiro, drone pilot, of the Princes Town Municipal Police Station, responded to the report of the robbery which took place around 10.23 am.

The officers were assisted by Cpl Hill of the Barrackpore Police Station, as well as Cpl Bhagwantee of Princes Town Police Station and other officers.

The drone captured a man matching the description of the suspect hiding in the bushes.

Police subsequently arrested the 37-year-old man of Cunjal Road, Barrackpore. He was taken to the Barrackpore Police Station where he was expected to be formally charged. A search is on for a second suspect. Enquiries are continuing.