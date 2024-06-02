Son pays tribute to sailing legend Kwailan La Borde: I am who I am, because of her

Sailing legend Kwailan La Borde is seen in this photo posted to her son Pierre La Borde's Facebook page. La Borde's post, which accompanied this photo, stated his mother had died at 91. - Photo courtesy Pierre La Borde's Facebook Page

PIERRE La Borde remembers his mother, sailor of distinction Kwailan La Borde as a woman who possessed an iron will and who was the wind beneath the wings of her late husband Harold, with whom she made sailing history.

The two who were married in 1959, were holders of the Trinity Cross, for their feat in circumnavigating the world, while flying high, the TT national flag.

Harold died in June 2016. In a Facebook post on May 30, Pierre, one of the couple's two sons, said his mother died at the age of 91.

In a radio interview on May 31, Pierre remembered his mother as a dedicated wife and mother.

He said she was his father’s rock and did not believe he could have accomplish all he did without her support.

“They were a formidable team. She was an absolutely splendid mother, and teacher. Almost everything I have, I owe to her. She was always dedicated to her children, myself and my younger brother, Andre. She had an iron will and I am who I am, because of her.”

He remembered them being the first Trinidadians and West Indians to sail across the Atlantic on a little 26 feet boat from TT to England.

While they are mainly known for their first nautical journey between 1969 and 1973, he said 10 years later, from 1984 to 1986, they did a second circumnavigation of the world on the Humming Bird 111.

He said they did several more transatlantic voyages, recalling in 1992 they took the TT flag in the trip across the Atlantic to Spain, and that flag was the one used in the Barcelona Olympics.

Pierre, at age five, also accompanied his parents on the trip to circumnavigate the globe.

On his Facebook account, he wrote:

"We are not mourning but celebrating her life. Thanking you in advance for your thoughts and condolences. I will post funeral arrangements as soon as I know."

The post was accompanied by a photo of Kwailan which her son said was taken in Sydney harbour in Australia in 1985 during the family's second circumnavigation.

President Christine Kangaloo also paid tribute to La Borde and extended condolences to her family, friends and colleagues.

"Between 1969 and 1973, Kwailan La Borde, alongside her late husband Harold La Borde and their son Pierre, embarked on a historic journey to become the first sailors from Trinidad and Tobago to circumnavigate the globe aboard the vessel Hummingbird II.

"In recognition of their remarkable achievement, the couple was awarded Trinidad and Tobago's highest national honour at the time, the Trinity Cross, in 1973, for their contributions to navigation and adventure."