Roston calms Windies' chase in win vs Papua New Guinea

West Indies' Roston Chase plays a shot against Papua New Guinea during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match at Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana, Sunday. - AP

A COMPOSED innings of 42 not out from Roston Chase calmed the nerves of the West Indies fans as the home team pulled off a five-wicket win over Papua New Guinea in their Group C opening match of the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup at Providence Stadium in Guyana on June 2.

Chasing a modest 137 for victory, West Indies lost wickets regularly during their run chase and at one stage needed 40 runs off the final 24 deliveries. At 97/5, Chase and Andre Russell came together and swung the match in favour of West Indies.

Three boundaries in the 18th over by Chase off Papua New Guinea skipper Assad Vala helped get the chase back on track. West Indies wrapped up the win, getting to 137/5 in 19 overs.

Chase, who showed form in a three-match series against South Africa before the World Cup, ended on 42 not out off 27 balls with four fours and two sixes. Russell was 15 not out off 14 deliveries. Vala, despite conceding 18 runs in the 18th over, was the best bowler for Papua New Guinea with 2/28 in four overs.

Batting first, Sese Bau scored 50 off 43 balls (six fours, one six) to steer Papua New Guinea to 136/8 in 20 overs. Kiplin Doriga gave the innings some impetus with an unbeaten 27 off 18 balls.

Bowling for West Indies, fast bowlers Russell and Alzarri Joseph bagged two wickets each. Russell picked up 2/19 in three overs and Joseph took 2/34 in four overs. West Indies will be in action again when they face Uganda at Providence on June 8 at 8.30 pm.

Summarised Scores: PAPUA NEW GUINEA 136/8 (20 overs) (Sese Bau 50, Kiplin Doriga 27; Andre Russell 2/19, Alzarri Joseph 2/34) vs WEST INDIES 137/5 (19 overs) (Roston Chase 42 not out, Brandon King 34; Assad Vala 2/28). West Indies won by five wickets.