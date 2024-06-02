Nora, Reid leap to wins at NAAA Juvenile athletics champs

Participants compete in the Boys Under-15 800m heat at the National Juvenile Track and Field Championship at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Port of Spain on Sunday. - Venessa Mohammed

JEMIAH Nora and Kiome Reid were among the standout performers in the field events on day two of the National Association of Athletics Administrations Juvenile Championships at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on June 2.

Nora of RSS Phoenix showed her leaping ability by winning the girls Under-11 high jump with a 1.20-metre effort. Nora's Phoenix team-mate Amirah Warrick was second with a 1.10m jump. Addison Chambers of D'Ababie was third with a 1.05m leap.

It was a close battle between Reid of Zenith and Kamilee Brebnor of Kaizen Panthers in the girls Under-9 long jump. Reid jumped 3.01m to finish first and Brebnor was just behind with a 3.00m jump. Brebnor was more consistent during the event, leaping 2.92m and 2.89m on her other two attempts. Reid fouled her second and third attempts. Ariyah Toussaint of Cougars finished third with a 2.68m leap.

In the boys Under-15 200m heats, Jayden Goodridge of Burnley finished with the fastest time of 23.50 seconds to storm into the final. Zenith's Jquan Douglas was second in 23.75 and Concorde's Michal Paul third in 23.89.

In the girls Under-15 200m heats, Xiah Tobias of Zenith continued to demonstrate her speed by sealing a spot in the final with the top time of 25.84. Precious Holford of Simplex (26.17) and Eden Chee-Wah of Memphis Pioneers (26.20) were the next fastest runners in the heats.

The 800m athletes were also on show. In the girls Under-15 heats, Nyla Kerr of Cougars was the fastest qualifier as she stopped the clock in two minutes, 26.33 seconds (2:26.33).

Oshea Cummings of Zenith (2:26.96) and La Queen Welch of QRC Athletics Club (2:32.79) also looked strong in the heats.

J'Dani Williams of RSS Phoenix clocked 2:14.58 to finish with an impressive time in the boys Under-15 800m heats. Mikael Serrette of Phoenix Athletics also seemed poised for a medal as he ended in 2:15.13. The third fastest time was more than ten seconds slower than Serrette.