"Molly Ramcharan keeps Indian culture alive"

When Molly Ramcharan tells her story, two words that come to mind – resilience and passion. At 70, Ramcharan’s journey from a challenging childhood, abusive marriage to becoming a beloved singer is truly inspiring. Her music is deeply rooted in her Indian heritage and her contributions to preserving Indian culture in TT are significant, with over 70 songs spanning chutney, film, and biraha (a narration done in a certain melody accompanied by a style of drumming called nagara usually played on tassa drums).

“By singing the traditional songs with the real meanings, we further promote the culture and keep it alive. Understandably, sometimes artistes do have to sing outside of this to attract a different audience,” Ramcharan told WMN.

Ramcharan, the youngest of 11 siblings, was born and raised in a Hindu home in Debe. Her parents were cane cutters and gardeners, and due to financial constraints, she was only able to attend school up to standard five at the Ramai Trace Hindu School. Reflecting on her early years, she said, “I always liked singing from small when I was going to school, so I would sing for small events, just one song. I was just always fond of singing.”

When she was 14, she got married and had three children. Unfortunately, her marriage was marred by abuse.

“When I got married, the first year was good. After, he became very abusive. The children were always afraid of him and many times he would lock us out. They were always scared whenever he came home. He never allowed me to sing.”

One night, in a desperate bid for safety, she fled with her firstborn, a son, crossing a swamp in neck-high water while holding him above her head. Her mother lived across the swamp, and she eventually got to the other side and hid in her mother’s cow shed.

“I was scared to call my mother to tell her what was happening, and was scared if my baby cried then my husband would have known where I was.”

She managed to get her mother’s attention and was able to stay at her house that night.

But as was customary at that time, she had to return to her husband’s home and she eventually had two girls. But the abuse worsened to the point where she could no longer endure it, prompting her to leave her husband for good after 18 years of hardship.

Determined to create a better life for her children, Ramcharan turned to her passion for singing. She joined the Sur Sangeet Orchestra, where her talent quickly garnered attention.

“When people heard me singing, they liked my voice,” she said. Gradually, she began singing on her own and started building a life for herself. She sold a gold necklace for $1,400 and used the money to build a small house that she leepayed (use of soft mud and/or cow dung to coat and smoothen a surface). She supported her children by singing at various events and prayed for guidance and help.

“I used to pray and ask God to show me a way to mind my children, and out of nowhere, I started singing and people really started to like my singing.”

Within a year and a half, her popularity grew and she found herself performing in Guyana, Suriname, Canada, America, Florida, India and even journeying to London to perform alongside the late Denyse Plummer.

But despite her growing fame, Ramcharan still faced numerous financial challenges.

“One day I bought cloth for a uniform for my younger daughter and got it sewn by a professional seamstress. When we were ironing it at home, it got burnt. I started to cry…I fell apart because I spent what I had on it,” she recalled.

That experience, though, led to a silver lining.

“My older daughter ripped the uniform and stitched a new one with whatever little sewing skills she had.”

Today, her older daughter is an A-class seamstress, and both her other children have successful careers.

She said aside from the financial challenges, her career also experienced setbacks.

“I did recordings and felt discouraged because the radio wasn’t playing my songs. My children got married and left, and I was just so lonely.”

But thanks to social media and collaborations like a recent video done with singer Nishard Mayrhoo for the song Yes my Darling, she experienced a resurgence in popularity. Now, every week people are inviting Ramcharan to sing her dynamic songs.

To aspiring artists, Ramcharan offers heartfelt advice: “Don’t give up on something you like, and anything you like, try and master it…always do your best…focus on one thing, give it your best and keep your head up.”

Her gratitude extends to her children, supporters, and everyone who believed in her journey.

“I must say thanks to Goddess Saraswati (the Hindu goddess of music and knowledge) as she has been with me from day one. I could not have made it this far without her blessings.”

Looking ahead, Ramcharan remains passionate about her craft.

“I think I will sing until the day I die” she said.

“I just want to sing, enjoy my three children, five grandchildren, and my great-grandchild. There is nothing in the world that makes me happier than singing.”

She also plans to continue recording new music, bringing joy to her audience.

As the country celebrated Indian Arrival Day on Thursday, Ramcharan reflected on the importance of remembering and honoring the past.

“I want to tell the young children today to try and think about what your grandparents and parents taught you. Try to bring back the old-time days and try to forget about this fast lifestyle. Life can change by doing these small things,” she said.