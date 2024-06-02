Marchin Patriots lift National League crown, prevent Central Sports domestic treble

In this photo taken on April 6, 2024, Marchin Patriots's wicketkeeper and captain Adrian Ali stumps Central Sports Cricket Club's Jabari Mills during the TT Cricket Board 50-Over match at Marchin Recreation Grounds, Charllieville, Chaguanas. - Venessa Mohammed

Bess Motors Marchin Patriots showed class in their debut season in the premiership division as they were crowned champions of the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Sunday League 50-over tournament, courtesy a 14-run victory over a treble-chasing Central Sports on Saturday.

At the National Cricket Centre in Couva, Patriots spoilt Central Sports’ potential triple-crown this season, as they rallied to victory over the league’s most successful club this season.

Sent in to bat, Patriots piled on 233/8 in 40 overs after morning rain forced a reduction in overs.

In reply, Central Sports showed determination in their chase but fell just short at the final hurdle as they were restricted to 219/9 after their allotted 40 overs.

Crystian Thurton top-scored for Patriots as he blasted 44 runs from 42 balls while Kirstan Kallicahran chipped in with 36 from 57 balls.

Opener Evin Lewis had a similar performance as he scored 28 from 40 balls while Teshawn Castro contributed 25 from 23 deliveries.

Alex Antoine (2/28) was the best bolwer for Central Sports while spinner Imran Khan (2/33) and fast bowler Rayad Emrit (2/48) also bagged two wickets apiece.

In their turn at the crease, National League and T20 Festival winners Central Sports had a shaky start as opener and skipper Lendl Simmons (four) was dismissed in the first over, trapped leg-before by Kadeem Alleyn.

Fellow opener Kami Pooran (12) perished soon after being caught by Thurton off Castro. Wicketkeeper Keagan Simmons and eventual top scorer Kjorn Ottley built a stern 56-run partnership to bring Central Sports back in it for a short while.

Ottley smashed a game-changing 81 from 94 balls while Simmons hit 38. Terrance Hinds (25) and Akshaya Persaud (23) had cameo knocks in the middle and lower order but a third title for the season was not to be.

Needing 33 from the final two overs, Govia (16 not out) and Emrit (four) tried to get them over the line. But when Emrit departed run out by Thurton, Khan (one not out) and Govia could not take them over the line.

In the end, Central Sports finished on 219/9.

Doing the damage with the ball were Alleyn (3/53), Kastri Singh (2/28) and Castro (2/40).