Majah Hype brings his comedy to Tempo network

Frederick Morton and Majah Hype -

The King of Caribbean Comedy, Nigel Joseph, (Majah Hype) has joined the Tempo Networks family, as executive producer, comedic content.

The popular comedian, who has made a name for himself across social media platforms with his impressions of Caribbean people, will join Tempo Networks to assist in the production of groundbreaking comedic content, events and other initiatives, a media release said.

A certified electrician from Brooklyn, who worked in the New York subway system, Majah Hype rose to fame after he was laid off from his job and started producing videos for his Instagram platform. Over the years, his ability to impersonate any Caribbean accent and to create hilarious characters such as Grandpa James, Mable, Ms Glenda, Mitzi, Charlie, Hector and DiRass, earned him millions of followers across social media platforms, the release said.

Today, he is a highly sought-after comedian who tours extensively across the world as a comedic ambassador for Caribbean culture.

Speaking on the collaboration with Majah Hype, Tempo networks founder and CEO Frederick A Morton Jr (Mr Tempo) said in the release: “Majah and I have been discussing partnering for years, knowing that our combined effort to further unite and elevate Caribbean culture would be explosive and, as they say, timing is everything.

“As the Network rolls out its new streaming service, Tempo+ Caribbean, the collaboration is right on time and I am super-excited to produce the amazing content we are about to deliver together.”

Tempo plans, in the coming months, to launch several new shows, which it has begun with the hit show, Hot Ones Caribbean, currently featuring the United States Virgin Islands. With Majah Hype joining the team, Tempo plans to bring Caribbean comedy to the forefront in a new, fresh and exciting way that Tempo has historically been famous for, the release said.

Majah Hype said, “The opportunities are endless with such a joint venture, with Tempo and I. We plan to take full advantage of them to take Caribbean entertainment to the next level.”

