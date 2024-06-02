N Touch
Laughs, tears and cheers at ECCE family day

St Augustine South Government ECCE's group Rhythm of the Monarchs cross the stage for the march pass section of the ECCE District Sports and Family Day. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
IT was mostly fun and excitement for both parents and children at the ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) District Sports and Family Day at the Arima Velodrome on May 29.

A child from Aripo Government ECCE jumps with excitement at the sports and family day. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Thirty-three centres of the St George East District came together to host its first sports day with over 900 children participating.

Children El Socorro South ECCE get in position for their pass the ball race at the ECCE District Sports 2024. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The fun started around 9 am with a walk past and a display of stilt walking skills as the crowd cheered for the tiny participants.

Moko jumbies from Little Giants School of Arts cross the stage at the ECCE District Sports and Family Day 2024. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

There were laughs, cheers and some tears as children, ages three-five, participated in races such as bunny hop, pass the ball, dress up, parent and child, feed the parent, obstacle and flat races.

Children from various ECCE centres hop to the finish line during the bunny hop race. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

During the races some stopped to wave at their family members or veered off to run to them. Some stood and cried for no reason while a few fell and bruised themselves.

Steven Rajnath and his daughter, Javen, five, have a fun bonding moment. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

There were even events for adults alone such as the mother, father and executive races as well as a tug of war.

Xylah John, three, of the Bon Air West ECCE poses for the Newsday photographer. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

The children may have been more disciplined than the adults as, during almost every race, parents and supporters had to be instructed to get out of the path of the racers. To be fair though, the race area was not clearly marked.

Parents and teachers cheer on their children druing a bunny hop race. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Food and drinks flowed as the children consumed ice cream, pop corn, snow cones, chicken and chips, water, juices and more.

Some of the children create space between themselves before a race. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian brought greetings at the event, emphasising the role of community and family support in nurturing young minds.

Alderman Derek King and ECCE director Carol Bhagwandin were also present.

