Laughs, tears and cheers at ECCE family day

St Augustine South Government ECCE's group Rhythm of the Monarchs cross the stage for the march pass section of the ECCE District Sports and Family Day. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

IT was mostly fun and excitement for both parents and children at the ECCE (Early Childhood Care and Education) District Sports and Family Day at the Arima Velodrome on May 29.

Thirty-three centres of the St George East District came together to host its first sports day with over 900 children participating.

The fun started around 9 am with a walk past and a display of stilt walking skills as the crowd cheered for the tiny participants.

There were laughs, cheers and some tears as children, ages three-five, participated in races such as bunny hop, pass the ball, dress up, parent and child, feed the parent, obstacle and flat races.

During the races some stopped to wave at their family members or veered off to run to them. Some stood and cried for no reason while a few fell and bruised themselves.

There were even events for adults alone such as the mother, father and executive races as well as a tug of war.

The children may have been more disciplined than the adults as, during almost every race, parents and supporters had to be instructed to get out of the path of the racers. To be fair though, the race area was not clearly marked.

Food and drinks flowed as the children consumed ice cream, pop corn, snow cones, chicken and chips, water, juices and more.

Minister in the Ministry of Education Lisa Morris-Julian brought greetings at the event, emphasising the role of community and family support in nurturing young minds.

Alderman Derek King and ECCE director Carol Bhagwandin were also present.