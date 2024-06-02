Hermitage Youth Organisation dethrone Spoilers to cop Guaracara T20 crown

Hermitage Youth Organisation show off their winnings after lifting the 2024 Guaracara T20 Cricket League title. - Courtesy Guaracara T20 League

HERMITAGE Youth Organisation (HYO) dethroned Spoilers Debe to lift the 2024 HOPE Foundation Guaracara T20 Cricket League title at Guaracara Recreation Ground on May 26.

Batting first under lights, HYO were led to a strong target of 181/9 courtesy fine knocks from Ravindran Rampersad (56), Suraj Sepal (55) and Vishnu Narine (32).

Avalon Cuffy (3/13) was Spoilers’ best bowler while Brian Deosaran (2/49) also chipped in.

In reply, Spoilers showed intent in their title defence and purposeful knocks from Tariq Abdool (47), Timothy Narine (34) and Deosaran (23) put them on course.

However, game-changing spells from HYO’s Keegan Jagessar (3/21) and Rishaad Harris (2/34) restricted their chase as Spoilers got to 177/9 before the 20 allotted overs ran out. HYO lifted the coveted crown and $18,000 prize by securing a nail-biting four-run victory.

In the previous rounds, HYO automatically advanced to the final after finishing atop the 15-team standings.

Against Nazarite in the final playoff, Spoilers sealed another title shot by delivering a six-wicket win. Nazarite batted first and totalled 120, with Akeem Donner scoring 25 and Ellon Lewis 14. For Spoilers, Cuffy took 4/23, Narine 2/15 and Narindra Maharaj 2/21 did the damage with the ball.

In their turn at the crease, Narine’s stellar knock of 59 partnered with Cuffy’s unbeaten 34 and Shiva Rambaran’s 26 guided Spoilers to a victorious 123/4 from 15.3 overs.