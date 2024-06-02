Gonzales, politics and crime

Amidst the several national issues troubling the population, up came Public Utilities Minister Marvin Gonzales at about five minutes before the 7 pm news on TV6 news on May 27 to seriously declare: “If you have one corrupt politician, you have ten public officials also corrupt.”

The downstream effect. Obviously, Mr Gonzales himself felt corruption-free enough to say so publicly. Surrounded by a group of central Trinidad residents loudly complaining about water shortage, “water truck corruption” and councillors, Mr Gonzales, admitting his awareness of the problem, pledged to do something about it with residents’ co-operation. This “water truck corruption” is linked to what PM Dr Rowley has repeatedly blamed on “the system and mismanagement” of the regional corporations.

So what should be done? WASA-supplied water, like crime, has become deadly political especially in the election season. And quite likely Gonzales’ declaration will resonate among all who think that almost all our troubling national issues – from policing, election financing, state corruption, wasteful expenditure to the unstoppable entry of illegal guns and drugs – are directly or indirectly linked to politics and ineffective policy-making. Though his PNM party is on the defensive these days, Mr Gonzales’ eye-opening declaration suggests the need not only to sanitise but to reform our political system.

About two months ago, showing some political savvy, he constructively told his party’s constitution committee: “I want to recommend to the committee in a very profound way to look at the roles of members of parliament and the roles of ministers.” Again, I am impressed. To him, the troubling duality of roles “is not in the best interest of constituents.” In fact, this may explain the apparent incompetence of some ministers.

But it is more than that. He, like other ministers, is a member of both the executive and the legislature – an unforgivable anomaly as far as political accountability is concerned. He carries out both executive and legislative duties. The executive is supposed to be accountable to the legislature, not be an integral part of it. How long will this “fake democracy” be tolerated? We need a system where ministers are outside the legislature. I did recommend to the Advisory Constitution Committee a democratic way out. That is, have the entire population fairly and freely elect an independent president who will select his or her 21 ministers with relevant expertise and experience, leaving the legislature separate with MPs elected under proportional representation.

Meanwhile, do we recall after his visits as minister of local government during the 2015-2020 term, Kazim Hosein publicly complained about the “widespread corruption” in the regional corporations? It was more than just truck-borne water. It was left to germinate. What is the role of the corporations’ executive, the municipal police, the corporation CEO and minister? We cannot deal effectively with crime and State corruption when the relevant oversight institutions are weak or inefficient. That is why the Joint Select Committee recommended a special unit for the Customs and PM Rowley, like his predecessor, is creating vetted units for the police service. But the constitutional question remains: How long are we in desperation just putting a plaster here and there while the tax paid-agencies are not doing what they are supposed to do? And accountable for not doing?

One system of public accountability is the statutory-defined, timely and accurate production of audited reports by tax paid public agencies. However, as the Auditor General and Joint Select Committees have repeatedly discovered, such audited reports are not properly submitted yet more and more public monies kept being paid to them by Parliament. Early this year, it was the National Carnival Commission (NCC) when it was noted that the commission since its formation in 1991 (Act No.9 of 1991) has submitted only eight audited financial reports. Why?

In fact, since 2009, no properly audited report was submitted as the act requires. And what are Tourism, Culture and Arts Minister Randall Mitchell, Finance Minister Colm Imbert or even UNC shadow ministers of culture and finance and the prescribed Joint Select Committee doing about this? NCC members are politically-appointed.

It seems worse with the regional corporations whose members are expected to get increased salaries and extended tenure in office. And more than this, they are expected to collect property tax. How will they account? These 14 corporations are required by law to submit their accounts to the independent Auditor General for auditing. However, any conscientious accountant or serious Minister of Finance reading the Auditor General’s 2023 report should be totally shocked.

The Auditor General dutifully reported that up to now “92 financial statements (accounts) from regional corporations have not been received for audit.” Two of them have not done so for the last 14 years – UNC Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo and PNM Diego Martin. PNM Tunapuna/Piarco none for the last 12 years. PNM Point Fortin and UNC Siparia none for the last nine and seven years respectively, etc. All these are symptoms of a larger picture, seemingly tolerated and even protected by partisan politics. No wonder Mr Gonzales’ declaration struck such a resounding chord. He should play a part in our national security system.