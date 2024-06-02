Drone helps cops nab robbery suspect in Princes Town

- File photo

A drone was used to assist police to nab a robbery suspect on May 31, after the incident at at Realize Road, Princes Town.

Around 1.55 pm, WPC Glodon, and PC Rebeiro, drone pilot, of the Princes Town Municipal Police Station, responded to the report of the robbery which took place around 10.23 am.

The officers were assisted by Cpl Hill of the Barrackpore Police Station, as well as Cpl Bhagwantee of Princes Town Police Station and other officers.

The drone captured a man matching the description of the suspect hiding in the bushes.

Police subsequently arrested the 37-year-old man of Cunjal Road, Barrackpore. He was taken to the Barrackpore Police Station where he was expected to be formally charged. A search is on for a second suspect. Enquiries are continuing.