Can you make a living only from creativity?

Facilitator Lisa Allen-Agostini speaks during the Making a Living as a Creative panel discussion at the ARC Co-Create Hub, Tunapuna, on May 26. - AYANNA KINSALE

There are several routes people seeking to earn a living solely from creative pursuits in Trinidad and Tobago can take.

Ultimately, unless the systems in place change, it may not be entirely possible to do so without working more than one job.

These were some of the conclusions reached during Making a Living as a Creative: a multi-disciplinary discussion, held on May 26 at the ARC (Alliance of Rural Communities) Co-Create Hub, St Vincent Street, Tunapuna.

The panel was facilitated by writer Lisa Allen-Agostini, and comprised filmmaker Rhonda Chan Soo, wire artist Walda George-Waithe, visual artist AJ Rogers, dancer and theatre practitioner elisha efua bartels, art-for-social-change advocate Kevon Foderingham, film lecturer Lynn Parks and artist Arnaldo James.

Allen-Agostini asked each panellist, what does earning a living mean to you as a creative, and what needs to change systemically so that you can?

She said she used to be a journalist, but left owing to the anxiety and stress of the job. She said she decided to live on her writing and creativity, which brings its own more manageable (for her) stresses.

“I can decide if I want to get up on the morning, and what I want to get up to work on, not, 'Oh no, it’s Monday, I have to get to work for my 9 am meeting.' Every day is an opportunity to work on new things, and I have the freedom to choose what to work on.”

She said she often barters services. While she takes paying clients, she said, the clients she likes to work for are the ones who can’t necessarily pay, like artists, environmentalists, creatives and people doing good work.

“What keeps me on my path is my faith in God. I’m here for a purpose, and part of that purpose is to make things out of nothing."

George-Waithe said while she had wanted to be an artist since she was young, life had not allowed her to. She had gone into business, and now that she was approaching retirement, she now had freedom to pursue what she loved.

“My preference is work in 3D, either thread or wire, and many times I've also worked with papier-mâché. Each piece created must generate conversation and evoke thought, as this is my way of communicating with society.

“My creative spirit has blossomed during the covid19 pandemic, with the completion of several pieces in a variety of materials, but particularly wire and crochet threads. I have now come happily home to my creative side, even reshaping my business to focus on my artistic and creative abilities.”

George-Waithe said she had had to make the choice to focus on making money when she was younger, and nothing seemed to have changed.

“I would love if the next generation could do what they want from the beginning, and not have to go through this decades-long teething process.

"Now I want to be able to do all the things I want to do to help others. I wish I could find ways to make it easier for young people. I’m working on helping young people find their talents, and assisting them to make the best creative decisions for them.”

Chan Soo said she has had many different phases in her career as a filmmaker, and was shifting into a new phase where she was focusing on personal work.

“I’ve done client-based work, commissioned project, worked with NGOs, and now that I decided, along with my co-director Arnaldo James, that I’m going to do more personal work, the butterflies come in.

“I think of the work we do in time scales. Some projects take a short, intense time and you get paid, while others, the more personal ones, take a long time and sometimes you don’t get paid, or you’re paying out of your pocket to make this passion project happen. Then you have to think about having a team and having to pay people.”

She said she had saved some money and had a roof over her head, having moved back home with her parents.

“You do need a safety net or cushion that enables you the comfort to combat the anxiety, to create from a space that feels abundant, where you can feel the ability to make things possible. Depending on the type of work, you might have to make sacrifices, like living at home.”

She said she realised she had been lucky in some instances in having work fall into her lap, and that some biases work in one's favour. She urged creatives to submit proposals for funding even if they’re unsure they will be successful.

“You can’t get if you don’t ask. Also, sometimes applying for things reminds you that you have done the work, and don’t necessarily need the external validation.

"Personal creative work can be generally thankless and it takes a long time to get funding. Diversify your income stream as much as you possibly can, it helps with balance in life. I do printing, sewing, woodworking: these are things that bring relief to and can earn me money."

Foderingham said he was focused on building capacity among creatives.

“I’ve been in the creative sector for years now. I made a decision to find my own space, not necessarily to create but to create platforms for creatives to access what they need. East Yard has become a space for creatives to display their work and to network.”

East Yard is a cultural and educational research centre which Foderingham established in Arima.

He said it was important for creatives to be able to monetise what they did, as they needed to eat, and they need to learn the business side of their craft.

“You must be malleable, to be always learning, to seek mentorship. You can't be fixed in one place or practice. You have to be able to be moulded, know you could always better your craft. It’s important to have a level of multidisciplinary practice around what you do.”

Foderingham said it was important to be remembered for excellence, even if it took years to reach that level. He said creatives have to learn to market their skills and services and find the audience to market them to.

He said he earned money through working for clients and applying for grants.

He said once the monetisation aspect had been figured out, creatives needed to reach a level where they could sell themselves as the best person to deliver a product.

Allen-Agostini noted that many local grants did not pay the creative for carrying out the project.

Bartels said she was not currently making a living as a creative, although she had been at one time.

“Even the savings I managed to build in that time, and the ways of supporting oneself and diversifying income streams, all fell away at the same time, so after getting to that place where I felt solid making a living as a creative, I don’t any more.

"It’s a very difficult place to be in, especially after I thought I’d passed this point in the trajectory of finding your way to making a living.”

She said she knew as a young person she would be in the arts and would “scrunt.”

“I said I would put in the work, and then get to a place where I could make a living – and then it fell apart.

"So now I’m at the place where I’m having to learn to do better in terms of business and marketing, because the sorts of projects and activities I had access to, I don’t any more, and it feels like trying to do it all over again from scratch.”

Rogers said he was currently putting together what it meant to be a creative making a living.

“When I started out, I did things because I thought I had to do them.

"Now I realise you have to create from an authentic place, it resonates more with people when you make art that is personal to you and not as if you’re not seeking validation from the masses. You have to be open to collaboration and taking feedback from people, and then decide if you want to incorporate it or not.”

UWI film programme lecturer Parkes said she works in academia because the film industry in TT is not as structured as it could be, and could be very exploitative.

“Once people see you have a camera, they don’t value you. They don’t want to pay you, because they think this very difficult work is easy. I’ve always done personal work, not with clients.

“I went into academia because in the Caribbean, not enough writing is done by us about our art. External entities write about us and make money off us, and often we don’t know about it. That’s why academia became my art, and I was able to do a deep study about art in Trinidad vs Tobago. I exist as an artist and a researcher; art and academia aren't exclusive.”

She said it was also a struggle to access grants because of the global climate, where there was a lack of access to resources for people in the global south.

Art company manager James said when he was 12, he decided he was going to spend the rest of his life in the arts.

“When I was developing my craft, I had to figure out to make a living, especially after watching my elders struggle.

"I have a love-hate relationship with academia, I spend six months writing and submitting grants, then six months recovering and hopefully doing the work for the grant.”

Allen-Agostini was greeted with shouts and cheers from those on the panel and in the audience when she said she didn’t want to deal with clients and marketing, but just wanted to be able to create.

An audience member said in order for an industry to be built, creatives needed an infrastructure of lawyers, accountants, marketers, etc, who would be able to assist them with the business aspects.

ARC founder Gillian Goddard said the responsibility for non-creatives was to ensure the creative spirit was fostered, because without the creative spirit, none of the media and art people needed would exist.

Spoken-word artist and singer Kylie said he had been able to find a job that enhanced the skills he needed as a creative.

“It’s been very good and inspiring to have a job that is not a creative job but is associated with it. I ask what skills I need, how do they connect to a nine-to-five, and try to work in a job that relates to it.”

He advocated for young people to be paid, as many were not going into the creative field because they would not get paid.

Allen-Agostini said money was not the only measure of value.

“We need to demand more as a society that our arts and artists don't work in the same economy as other kinds of work, because we're doing public works – a good mas, a good song, a good book: all of these give joy. Just because we don't have a boss to pay us don't mean our work doesn’t have value. Within the public coffers, art has a different value. The work we do should be paid from the public purse so we don't have to beg.”

George-Waithe said her daughter was a musician and a scientist, and said she wouldn’t work as an artist because people did not respect her.

Poet and singer Ruth Osman said creatives needed to stand up and say society had to pay them for their value while also understanding they live in a model where people have been brainwashed to value money as the only thing of value.

Spoken word artist Sterling “Gamma Ghost” Kent said artists in TT were talented but did not invest in strategy and marketing. He said he assisted artists in building an artistic community and a supportive audience.

Chan Soo said while other careers had built-in paths to achieve success, creatives have to forge their paths as they go along.

Bartels said there was a lack of knowledge of pay structures and urged creatives to share what the going rates were for their services.

“People want access for nothing. They don’t think enough of us to think we need paying.”

James said often corporate and other entities knew the rates they were willing to pay, but did not pay them if the creative seemed willing to accept less.

Kent said as much as creatives valued themselves and their work, “in the marketplace, you are not the one who determines the value of what you do. You determine the cost of what you do, and the market will tell you if they value what you do enough to give you what you establish as your price.”