Bodies of two elderly men found in Point Fortin

THE bodies of two men, one unidentified and another which was partially decomposed, were found in the Point Fortin district in two separate locations over the long weekend.

Police are awaiting autopsies before they can determine or rule out foul play.

In the first incident, the partially decomposed body of Marcus Mark, 64, was discovered in his Mervin Caton, Egypt Village home, on May 30.

Point Fortin police responded to a telephone call from his neighbor Alison Hewell, 54, informing them of a foul stench emanating from his home.

Acting Cpl Jimdar along with WPC Bajnath responded and interviewed Hewell who said she last saw him alive on May 26, sitting on a chair in the yard of his home. Mark lived alone.

Police entered his home, which was unlocked, and found him lying on his back on the floor of a bedroom.

His body was partially decomposed and no marks of violence were observed. The inside of the house also appeared to be intact.

DMO Dr Ramjit visited the scene and ordered the removal of the body to a funeral home, pending a post mortem.

In the second incident, the unknown victim was found lying motionless near the Heritage Tank Farm, Point Fortin around 6 pm on May 30.

Officers Jimdar and Stoute interviewed estate constable Una Miller who reported seeing a man around 5.45 pm while she was on

duty at the tank farm.

She said she the man was picking mangoes from a tree at the nearby Dunlop roundabout, when he suddenly collapsed.

Police are seeking help to identify the body which is that of an Afro-Trinidadian, slim built, brown in complexion, approximately five feet, seven inches tall, with grey hair and beard.

The man who appeared to be in his late 70’s was wearing a blue jersey, dark blue three-quarter pants and black shoes at the time of his death.

A bicycle and a crocus bag were found nearby. There were no visible marks of violence on his body.

DMO Dr Ratiram viewed and ordered the removal of the body, pending identification and an autopsy.

Anyone with information can call the Point Fortin Police Station at 648-0689 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or the police emergency numbers – 555, 911 or 999.

Sgt Persad is continuing enquiries.