Security personnel ready for T20 World Cup

Police keep a watchful eye as fans get a closer look at the ICC T20 World Cup trophy at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Tarouba on May 18. - Jeff K Mayers

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) and the local organising committee (LOC) for the 2024 International Cricket Council T20 World Cup have said everything possible will be done to ensure players, fans, officials and all those involved in the tournament are safe.

Threats of terrorist attacks at a major sporting event have happened before and this tournament which bowls off June 1 is no different. In the past, people have threatened events such as the Olympic Games and the FIFA World Cup.

A statement by the ICC and Cricket West Indies (CWI) on May 6 said, "We work closely with authorities in the host countries and cities, and continually monitor and evaluate the global landscape to ensure appropriate plans are in place to mitigate any risks identified to our event.

"We want to assure all stakeholders that safety and security of everyone at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup is our number one priority and we have a comprehensive and robust security plan in place."

Days before the ICC/CWI statement, a group was alleged to be planning to interrupt the smooth running of the World Cup. A report said, "Pro-Islamic State media sources have launched campaigns inciting violence against sporting events, which included video messages from the Afghanistan-Pakistan branch, ISKhorasan."

Matches will be played in Trinidad, Guyana, Barbados, St Vincent, St Lucia and Antigua. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host matches in Trinidad.

Head of the LOC in Trinidad Douglas Camacho said security is broken up into three categories – international, regional and local.

"There is an overarching security capability looking at the entire tournament at a very high micro level, which includes all the teams that will be coming.

"Remember, the teams also come from some of the areas of the world that have interesting activity going on...you will have all that at a very high level, all the international issues to focus on."

On the regional and national measures in place, Camacho said, "As you know, the Caricom area has its own regional grouping where all the countries in Caricom collaborate and (work) jointly on issues of security for the region, and then you have the national level – in our case TT, and what goes on in TT before, during and after (the tournament)."

Thousands of visitors will travel to Trinidad for the tournament, with Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell anticipating that as many as 20,000 fans will touch down in Trinidad for the World Cup. Mitchell, speaking as the acting Minister of Sport and Community Development on May 13, said, "With respect to visitors, we have estimated and we expect to receive between 10,000 and 20,000 visitors here for the Cricket World Cup during the month of June."

Camacho said all those coming for the World Cup must be protected.

"Not just for players, but visitors to the country and your own population."

He drew reference to the Munich massacre.

This was a terrorist attack that took place at the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, West Germany. Eight members of a Palestinian militant group called Black September stormed the Olympic Village. After the incident ended, five hostage-takers were dead, along with 11 members of the Israel Olympic team and a West German police officer.

"People realise that others will use any event with mass participation and global reach to try and get publicity," Camacho said. "So it is something that has become very much part and parcel of every games being held.

"In the case of TT, we have our people who serve on our LOC."

Camacho, who said the police and the Defence Force play key roles, is satisfied with all protocols in place.

"Personally, as the chairman of the LOC in TT, I am very pleased with the work I have seen being carried out so far by the security committee."

All participating teams will be educated and guided on how to remain safe.

"That is a combination of the relationship between the Ministry of Tourism – who serves on the committee as well – and the security committee. Every team that is coming to the tournament is briefed. Every team gets a package (with) information."

It is not about being paranoid, but about creating awareness, Camacho said.