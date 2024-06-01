Pulido, Wallace among cycling medals but Americans dominate Speed Paradise

TT cyclist Makaira Wallace - Courtesy Makaira Wallace

COACH Erin Hartwell’s American team outshone Trinidad and Tobago in both the men and women elite and Under-23 sprint events at the UCI class two Speed Paradise event on May 30.

At the National Cycling Centre in Couva, Americans Evan Boone, Dalton Walters and Geneway Tang captured the 1-2-3 finish in the men’s and U23 sprint while compatriots Emily Hayes and Kayla Hankins pedalled to the elite women and U23 sprint titles respectively.

For TT, Kyle Caraby was fourth in the men’s sprint while countrymen Zion Pulido and Ryan D’Abreau rounded the top six, in that order. The TT trio were the fastest local finishers.

Additionally, two-time Olympian and former TT speedster Njisane Phillip made a welcome return to the track and placed seventh.

In the women’s equivalent, Hayes and Hankins copped gold and silver while TT’s Makaira Wallace held on to bronze. Hankins’s performance won her the U23 title while Wallace took silver.

In the men’s keirin, Boone took top spot, while Pulido rode to silver and Caraby bronze. Hankins won the female event with Jamaican Dahlia Palmer and Hayes completing the top three respectively.

In the junior men’s sprint, TT’s Jelani Nedd rode to pole position ahead of compatriots Danell James (runner-up) and Javon Ramroop (third).

Peruvian Hugo Calle won the men’s omnium with Venezuelan Clever Moros taking second and TT’s Akil Campbell in third.

And in the men’s 2.5km scratch race, TT’s Zion Lucas, Liam Lovell and Sequan Samaroo were the top three respectively.

From June 1-2, another UCI class event – Carnival of Speed – pedals off at the same venue, from 5pm on both days.