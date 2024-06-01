Patriotic Front ready to play mas

Mickela Panday - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: The timing is just so perfect one could believe that former PM Basdeo Panday instructed his daughter as to what was the best time to launch her political party for general election 2025. The Patriotic Front, founded by Mickela Panday since 2019, will arguably be the best of the contenders hoping to unseat the PNM next year

Plain talking is not bad manners and this is not the time to mince words. Fifth PM of TT, Basdeo Panday, founder of the UNC, is now, through Mickela, arguably laying the UNC he founded to political rest.

With the current infighting in the UNC becoming truly politically toxic, the Patriotic Front stands the chance of being the only one of the many "third" political parties in TT to show that it will be far more than just political window dressing.

So, was the launching of the Front at Twin Falls on Saturday the official notification that the current UNC is sick and dying and on life support medication?

Attracting 41 candidates for general election 2025 will be a walk in the park for Mickela Panday. At long last TT can envisage a proper opposition that will not walk out of Parliament when important affairs are being debated.

Just like the PNM, the Front will not need to form any coalition to prove political points.

I now look forward to the political analysts and some serious investigative journalism to garner interviews for some mind-bending comments for 2025.

The masqueraders with the best political costuming (PNM/Patriotic Front) will be playing some really good political mas in 2025. Who will be crossing the stage at the political Queen's Park Savannah?

I do not believe that Mickela Panday will want unproductive hangers-on. Anybody hoping to jump any political fencing can just think again. You will need a proper invitation.

Man, is like the old UNC has gone through already? Where is the UNC political cremation site?

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin