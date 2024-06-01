Organiser thankful for no fatalities after Wallerfield racing accident

ORGANISER of the Speedjam International Motorsport Festival, Frankie Boodram, is thankful that those who were injured on May 25 at Wallerfield have no life-threatening injuries. Boodram said all safety measures were in place at the event which included six weeks of preparation.

Two bystanders – a father and his son – were injured when one of the cars ran off the Frankie Boodram Wallerfield International Raceway.

Boodram, giving his account of the incident, said, "There was a circumstance that took place which is what we would call a racing incident...and you find that on every circuit around the world. The racing incident occurred with the Costa Rican driver, driving his Subaru WRX which appeared to have had brake-pressure failure."

Boodram said all the paying patrons were positioned behind the safety barriers.

"There were six weeks of track preparation of the event, including a lot of new and innovative safety measures."

Concrete barriers and sand barriers were part of the measures. The sand barriers are positioned in the event of drivers running off the track.

"There are zero fatalities, thank God.

"The two persons that are injured, they are stable...We are in contact with the families."

The incident occurred in a pit box.

Participants from Costa Rica, Guyana, the US and TT competed at the event.