Mentally challenged man shot on Pleasantville drug block

- File photo

A mentally challenged man was shot in the abdomen near a drug on the block in Pleasantville on Friday.

The 40-year-old man underwent surgery at the San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) to remove the bullet.

Reports indicate that the unknown gunman did not want the user to bring unnecessary attention to the drug block.

On May 29, the victim of Cattelya Drive, Orchard Gardens, was found by his father on the roadway near their home, bleeding from the wound. The victim who was lying with his face upwards, was bare-backed and wearing a black three-quarter pants.

His dad, a retired employee of the Siparia Regional Corporation, contacted the police and the ambulance to take his son to the hospital where he was x-rayed to determine if surgery was required.

PC Bridgemohan and Woman Cpl Benjamin of the Mon Repos Police Station responded and conducted enquiries.

PC Ramrattansingh is continuing enquiries.